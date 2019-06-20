Vijay plays dual role in Thalapathy63

Vijay63 is fast nearing completion. The big news for the actor’s fans is that Vijay plays a dual role in the film. Michael is the name of one of the characters of Vijay in the film and Bigilu is his nickname. And Nayanthara’s character name in the film is Angel.

Directed by Atlee, the film also has an ensemble of actors, including Kathir, Indhuja, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Varsha, and Reba Monica John. GK Vishnu of Mersal fame is cranking the camera for the film and AR Rahman is composing the music. The film is slated to release for Deepavali.

Vijay and Atlee come together after huge hits in Mersal and Theri.