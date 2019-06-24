TNEA counselling begins tomorrow

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2019 counselling will commence tomorrow.

TNEA released the merit list for 1.03 lakh applicants for 1.33 lakh engineering seats for the current academic year after the certificate verification. The total number of aspirants have come down, from nearly 1.6 lakh last year.

Counselling, which was originally scheduled to begin Thursday, will commence tomorrow, with differently-abled candidates being called first. Counselling for wards of ex-servicemen will be held 26 June and for sports persons 27 June.

Counselling for vocational stream will be held from 26 June to 28 June. There will be in-person counselling for the above categories at the Central Polytechnic College in Taramani, Chennai.

Counselling for general category candidates will be held from 3 July to 28 July.

This will be the first time that Department of Technical Education (DOTE)will be conducting TNEA counselling as against the past where TNEA had been doing the service since the last 22 years.

There will be online mode of counselling instead of students coming to Chennai from remote places. DOTE has arranged TNEA facilitation centres (TFC) across the State to help the students in online counselling.

State Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, who released the merit list recently, said, this year there will be 479 colleges for counselling and 15 colleges had opted out of admission process.

Anna University has also reduced as many as 270 seats in its colleges and university departments. Candidates may check their details on DOTE website.