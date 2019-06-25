Produce Nalini before court, Madras High Court tells Vellore police

Chennai: The Madras High Court today directed the Vellore Prison Superintendent to produce Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini in court to argue her parole hearing.

Earlier, she had filed a plea in the court to argue before the bench regarding a six-month parole to make preparations for the wedding of her daughter who resides in London.

The government then stated that she could argue via video-conferencing from Vellore Central Prison due to security reasons.

When the petition came up for hearing today, the court asked the government to produce her 5 July.