Music maestro Ilayaraja has darshan of Athi Varadar on Day 15

Chennai: Kanchipuram Collector P Ponniah has announced that timing for Athi Varadar darshan at the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple has been cut down by an hour.

Speaking to reporters at Kanchipuram, he said if the darshan timing is extended to 10 pm, the crowds swelled late into the night and it was becoming increasingly difficult to clean up and get the place ready for the next morning’s darshan in time.

So, darshan will close at 9 pm from Monday (15 July), he said.

Today’s VIP devotee was music maestro Ilayaraja. He had darshan of Lord Athi Varadar this morning.

Today being the 15th day of darshan in Kanchipuram, the deity was decked up in multi-coloured silk robe that had a beautiful brown border. As usual, he was covered in flowers of different varieties.

Photos / video: D Sundar