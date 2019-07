Tirupati: For the first time in history, the governing body of Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, offered a set of new silk cloths to the famous Lord Varadaraja Perumal temple at Kancheepuram in Tamilnadu.

According to media reports, Y V Subba Reddy, TTD Board Chairman, along with a team of officials, handed over the sacred cloth yesterday afternoon.