Former DMK mayor, husband hacked to death in TN

Tirunelveli: In a shocking incident, unidentified persons hacked to death a former DMK woman mayor, her husband and a domestic help yesterday.

The attack took place in broad daylight. The ex-mayor Uma Maheswari (61) served as Mayor of the Tirunelveli Corporation between 1996 and 2001.

She and her husband Muruga Sankaran (65) and a woman domestic assistant were killed at her residence around 3 pm yesterday.

A media report said that a property dispute could be a possible motive behind the murders. Police investigation revealed that the safe in the house was found broken. When the couple’s daughter, who was staying nearby, visited the home, she found them lying dead. Further investigation is on.