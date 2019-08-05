AP floods: Godavari in spate, over 70,000 people hit

Amaravati: Owing to heavy monsoon rain in the State, Godavari river remains in spate and more than 74,000 people in the Andhra Pradesh districts have been affected. 18,000 people in Godavari district have been shifted to relief camps.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy held discussion with Collectors of the Godavari districts and reviewed the prevailing situation.

The government yesterday morning issued a second warning at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram and the people were supplied with essential items by the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

There has been no reported casualties and a media report said the situation was under control in the districts, said a media report. In several parts of the East and West Godavari districts, the communication and road networks were severely affected and power supply remains cut off.

The report said infrastructure damage was estimated at Rs 6.45 crore. Over 280 villages in the two districts have been affected. While 52,500 people of East Godavari were affected, a total of 21,568 were hit in West Godavari, where 47 medical camps have been set up, said the report.

The famous Goshpada Kshetram on the banks of Godavari at Kovvuru was inundated, and water level at Polavaram dam construction site reached 29 metres. Power supply was cut at island villages under Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district for the last five days. Consequently, as many as 17,632 people were moved to relief camps where over 35,000 food packets have been distributed for them yesterday.

The Yedduvagu and Siddaramvagu bridges in West Godavari district remain submerged, cutting off transportation to villages in the region. Rice (25 kg to each affected family), kerosene, edible oil, potatoes and redgram daal have been supplied for the flood victims in the two districts, said the report quoting SDMA release.