Mindshare India & Madison Communications win big

Chennai: Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) recently announced winners of the 2019 Smarties India Awards in Mumbai. The event saw a line-up of 52 award recipients in mobile marketing as well as industry-focused categories.

A press release said, Mindshare India and Madison Communications led the most wins, receiving 17 and nine awards respectively across 26 categories.

“The MMA forum and Smarties have created an industry ecosystem that brings greatest marketing minds to one platform to identify and celebrate plethora of emerging talent and opportunities in the industry,” said country head, MMA India, Moneka Khurana. “It’s exciting to see that marketers are truly starting to leverage mobile’s interactive capabilities to deliver real business results for brands.”