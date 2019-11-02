Singers Sowmya, Kuldeep M Pai get excellence awards

Chennai: The 14th edition of Bharat Sangeet Utsav, a pan India music festival began at Narada Gana Sabha here Friday. The 9-day music festival was inaugurated by Lancor Holdings managing director Mallika Ravi.

Indian Co-operative Network for Women president Nandhini Prasad presented the Bharat Sangeet Excellence Award to Carnatic music singer S Sowmya. Carnatic vocalist and composer Kuldeep M Pai was presented with Bharat Samskriti Award for spreading Indian culture and creating young superstars through social media.

Carnatic musician Sudha Raghunathan, actress-cum-advocate Maalavika felicitated the awardees. Carnatica founder K N Shashikaran and Parthasarathy Swami Sabha secretary M Krishnamurthy participated.

Organised by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha, the music festival will go on till 9 November.

This year, it features star performers covering a wide variety of genres and themes. The event is in support of Sukrtham Foundation, aiding the education of underprivileged girl children, a press release said.

Renowned Carnatic singer Sudha Raghunathan kick-started the festival with a concert on women empowerment titled ‘Sthree Shakthi’, along with popular Hindustani flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar accompanied by 200 girl children from Dr Sudha Raja’s Sargam Choir.

Carnatic icon Aruna Sairam will team up with Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam of the Thayir Saadam project, featuring the SaPa choir. The mridangam legend Umayalpuram Sivaraman will present ‘Jwaalaa’ with his team, including playback singer Haricharan Seshadri and Stephan Devassy (piano).

Carnatic greats Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Vijay Siva and S Sowmya will perform traditional kutcheris. Young star Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna will present a vocal concert with his guru, maestro Karaikkudi Mani on the mridangam. Trichur Brothers will present a scintillating duo concert.

This year the organisers have planned Carnatic anthakshari, Villupattu and other interesting performances, the release said.