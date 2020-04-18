22 districts in 12 States haven’t reported fresh corona cases in India

Chennai: The Union Health Ministry today said that 22 new districts in 12 States have not reported any fresh cases in the last 14 days. This, according to officials, is an indication of the impact of coronavirus coming down in the country.

According to Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secertary, Health Ministry, mortality rate in our country is around 3.3%. ‘An age-wise analysis will tell you that 14.4% death has been reported in age group of 0-45 yrs. Between 45-60 yrs it is 10.3%, between 60-75 yrs it is 33.1% & for 75 yrs and above it is 42.2%’.

He further said that the recovery rate in India is 13.5 per cent. ‘If an analysis is done on the basis of co-morbid conditions, then you will find that 83% cases had co-morbidity,’ he added.

Aggarwal said: ‘1992 people across the country have cured,overall cure percentage is something around 13.85%. Since yesterday 991 addl positive cases have been reported which takes confirmed cases to 14,378. 43 new deaths reported in last 24 hours, taking death toll to 480.’

As the number of coronavirus cases in India continued to surge, the government said that the dreadful infection is doubling in 6.2 days while it was 3 days before the lockdown. The government further said that the doubling rate is lower than the national level in 19 states and UTs- Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh , UP, Punjab, Assam, Tripura etc.