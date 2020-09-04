Role of agritech in vegetable farming discussed

Chennai: FICCI and East-West Seed India organised a webinar on “Role of Agritech in vegetable farming.”

Prof (Dr) C D Mayee, president, South Asia Biotechnology Centre, was the Chairman of the session and also moderated the discussion.

Experts such as Dr Conrado Balatero, group breeding manager, East-West Seed, Dr Sangita Ladha, VP-marketing, and business development, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, New Delhi, Dr B S Tomar, head, division of vegetable science, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and Deepak Pareek, CEO & founder, DigiAgri participated as speakers in the session. Nearly 400 participants across India participated in the webinar.

Dilip Rajan, managing director, East-West Seed India said, “experts reiterated in webinar that technology will disrupt agri value chains, drive higher productivity, and create new channels to market, and there will be a greater willingness to engage digital technology. The pandemic has shown the immense value of digital tools and agriculture.”