Dvara KGFS appoints 2 independent directors

Chennai: Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt Ltd, a NBFC operating in remote rural areas of India , has announced the appointment of two new independent directors, Raman Uberoi and Parveen Kumar Gupta, to the Board of the company.

In a statement, the NBFC said the appointments would support in broadening the overall expertise of the Board and will bring wide experience particularly in the areas of corporate governance and various laws.

Welcoming the new directors, Bindu Ananth, chairperson, Dvara KGFS, commented, “their guidance and oversight will help the Company scale up its unique model of delivering full financial services in rural India”.