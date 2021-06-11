Tamilnadu government extends lockdown till 21 June with relaxations

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has extended lockdown till 21 June with more relaxations in districts where the number of cases have come down.

A release from Chief Minister M K Stalin stated that the decision has been taken based on the review meetings held with medical experts and top officials.

The release said that saloons, spas and beauty parlours will be allowed to function in 27 districts where the case are less.

‘Parks and grounds can be opened for walking purpose from 6am to 9am. TASMAC shops will be open from 10am to 5pm. Schools and Colleges can be opened to carry out administrative works and admissions. Shops that repair TV, mixie and grinder can be opened from 9am to 2pm. Shops selling mobiles and spares, hardwares, shop selling mixie, grinder, TV and fridge can be opened from 9am to 2pm,’ the release added.

As far the 11 districts where the cases are high additional relaxations have been given.

‘Electricians, plumbers and motor technicians can travel to customer place to carry out work after applying E-pass. Housekeeping works can be carried out after applying for E-pass. Taxis and hire vehicles can be operated by applying E-pass. Pump set repair shops can be opened from 9am to 2pm,’ the release added.