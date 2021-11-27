Review: Vanam

Filmmaker Srikantan Anand’s Vanam is a refreshing attempt in Tamil cinema. It talks about re-incarnation and revenge in an engaging manner. Also it conveys a strong message to preserve forests. It has Vettri, Anu Sitara, Azhagam Perumal, Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Music is by Ron Ethan Yohann.

An art college student tries to find the reasons behind the mysterious deaths of the people who have stayed in a hostel room, with help from a documentary filmmaker.

Vettri does a neat job. Anu Chithara is good. She got a meaty role to play. Vela Ramamurthy and Azhagam Perumal do the task entrusted to them well.Also the climax has been shot in an interesting manner. It ensures no dull moment towards the end.

All in all, Vanam is a movie that manages a decent watch. Good writing is the key.