Stalin criticises Modi over his welfare scheme remarks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of resorting to divisive and communal rhetoric after the BJP’s electoral setbacks in Uttar Pradesh. Stalin’s comments come in response to Modi’s recent campaign speech in UP, where he alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) remained silent when their southern allies insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh and Sanatana Dharma.

Stalin accused Modi of being distressed by the failure of his communal campaigns to yield favorable results for the BJP. “He has nothing to boast about regarding the achievements of his ten-year rule, so he resorts to denigrating the welfare schemes of states ruled by opposition parties,” Stalin remarked. He further alleged that Modi’s tactics were indicative of his opposition to the poor.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister defended the state’s welfare initiatives, specifically the free bus travel scheme for women, which he claimed had significantly benefited its recipients. Modi, in his speech, had suggested that the scheme negatively impacted the Metro Rail service, an assertion Stalin vehemently disputed. He pointed out that Metro Rail ridership had actually increased from 3.28 crore in 2019 to 9.11 crore in 2023, despite Modi’s failure to release funds for the second phase of the project as previously agreed.

Stalin accused Modi of subscribing to the right-wing ideology of the RSS, which he argued fears progressive schemes that advance women’s development. He charged that Modi’s daily “hatred campaigns” were a reaction to the growing influence of the INDIA Bloc and its success in the Lok Sabha polls. Stalin expressed dismay at the Election Commission’s silence on what he saw as the Prime Minister’s inflammatory rhetoric.

Stalin also questioned Modi’s silence on the demand for increasing reservation for Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to 50%. He noted that this issue, advocated by the Congress and allies of the INDIA Bloc, would benefit the people of Uttar Pradesh and promote social justice. “Why is the Prime Minister not addressing this?” Stalin asked.

Stalin asserted that the BJP’s divisive ambitions would not come to fruition. “Lies will be exposed, and truth will triumph,” he declared.