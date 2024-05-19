After PM Modi is re-elected as PM, PoK will become part of India: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will become part of India within six months after Prime Minister Modi is re-elected for his third term.

Addressing a rally here today, CM Yogi said that Pakistan is facing difficulties in saving PoJK.

“In the last 10 years, we have seen a new India. Borders have been secured, terrorism and Naxalism have been curbed. When the Mumbai blasts took place, the Congress-led UPA government used to say that the terrorists were from across the border. So what was the use of your missile then?” he said.

“A big British newspaper wrote that in the last three years, there were many terrorists in Pakistan who were killed and Indian agencies are behind it. We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people we will not worship them but give them an answer that they deserve. It has become difficult for Pakistan to save Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Let PM Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time and within six months PoK will become part of India. Courage is needed for such work,” CM Yogi added.