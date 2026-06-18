TN govt Announces HR & CE Reforms to Curb Malpractices

Chennai, June 18:

The Tamil Nadu government has announced major administrative reforms in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department, aiming to eliminate past malpractices and improve transparency in temple administration.

In the Governor’s customary address to the Assembly, Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said structural reforms will be introduced to ensure better management of temple assets and endowments.

He added that all temple properties, lands and revenues will be fully audited and brought under transparent computerized accounting systems.

The government also assured that all temple assets will be strictly used for their intended religious and charitable purposes, marking a push toward cleaner and more accountable administration.