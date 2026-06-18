TN Governor Terms Assembly Session as Start of ‘New Era’

Chennai, June 19:

Tamil Nadu Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday described the smooth conduct of Assembly proceedings under the new TVK government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay as the beginning of a “new era” in the State’s legislative history.

He noted that the Governor’s Address was read in full without disruption for the first time in three years, calling it a positive sign for parliamentary democracy in Tamil Nadu.

Arlekar also highlighted the rendering of the National Anthem at both the start and end of the Governor’s Address as a historic development, describing it as an affirmation of democratic dignity and cooperative governance.

He said the developments reflect a move toward a more harmonious relationship between the State government and constitutional offices, expressing optimism about stable governance ahead.