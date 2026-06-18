Udhayanidhi Stalin Attacks TVK Government Over L&O, Policy Claims

Chennai, June 18:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Opposition party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government, alleging a breakdown in law and order and political instability in the State.

He claimed that within the first 40 days of the new administration, Tamil Nadu had witnessed around 175 sexual offences, 65 murders and multiple caste-related crimes, calling it evidence of deteriorating public safety.

Udhayanidhi also accused Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of attempting to attract opposition MLAs to strengthen his government instead of focusing on governance.

He further criticised the Governor’s Address, calling it politically biased and alleging that it largely repeated earlier DMK-era schemes while lacking a new policy direction.

The DMK leader also staged a protest at the Secretariat, alleging failures in governance and law-and-order management by the TVK administration.