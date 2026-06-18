DMK files complaint against X account over abusive posts targeting Stalin

Chennai, June 18:

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said a formal criminal complaint has been lodged with the police and the Tamil Nadu cybercrime wing against an X account for allegedly circulating false, defamatory, and offensive content against party president M K Stalin.

The complaint was filed by S Natarajan, a 51-year-old Chennai resident and DMK cadre, Saravanan said in a post on his X account on June 17.

The complaint targets the user(s) operating the X handle “Kanchipuram Vijay FaN” (@VfcKanchipuram), which is reportedly associated with supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

According to the complaint, the X handle recently published a post featuring a real image of M K Stalin, accompanied by abusive and offensive Tamil expressions.

The post claimed that Stalin had obtained a loan in his personal capacity and suggested he was liable to repay those borrowings.

It further alleged that the administration led by Stalin had “pushed Tamil Nadu into debt” and turned its citizens into borrowers.

Natarajan stated in his complaint that these allegations are entirely unsupported by any verifiable material or credible evidence, describing the publication as a “deliberate attempt to spread misinformation, damage the political leader’s public reputation, and mislead the general public.”