DAIMANTÉ Debuts AI-Driven Green Luxury Jewellery in India

Pune, June 9, 2026:

DAIMANTÉ, a new jewellery brand from Caratix Jovella Pvt. Ltd., has entered India’s luxury market with a focus on technology, sustainability, and design. Positioned as an AI-led green luxury brand, it blends artificial intelligence–assisted design with traditional craftsmanship.

The brand’s debut collection, Talisman, features pendant-led designs inspired by ancient symbols of protection and strength, reimagined for modern consumers. Crafted in 14–18K gold with IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds, the collection starts at ₹30,000.

DAIMANTÉ uses laboratory-grown Type II-A diamonds produced through the CVD process, emphasizing ethical sourcing and eco-conscious practices. Operating as a digital-first brand, it also offers BIS hallmarking, certification, and buyback assurance, aiming to make responsible luxury more accessible.