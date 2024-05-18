Deve Gowda reacts to sex tapes case involving his grandson

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, who turned 92 on Saturday, broke his silence on the sexual abuse charges leveled against his grandson and MP Prajwal Revanna. He stated that he has no objection to the action taken against him if found guilty.

However, he mentioned that the cases against his son, JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnapping of a woman, were ‘created’. He refrained from further commenting as the matter is sub judice. Recently, Gowda announced his decision not to celebrate his birthday and requested well-wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are. “…

I don’t want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad. Regarding that, Kumaraswamy (Gowda’s other son and state JD(S) chief) has, on behalf of our family, said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land,” Gowda said.