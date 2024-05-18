Slapgate case: Delhi police arrest Kejri’s aide

New Delhi, May 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. Kumar was picked up from the chief minister’s residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said. He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal aide Bibhav Kumar, has bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek, according to her medical report.

This comes as Ms Maliwal filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar for assaulting her at the chief minister’s residence on Monday.

In the FIR, Ms. Maliwal claimed that Bibhav Kumar hit her with “full force again and again” and she was “kicked and slapped seven to eight times”.

Swati Maliwal’s medical examination was conducted on Friday.

According to her medico-legal certificate or MLC from AIIMS, Swati Maliwal has “bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3×2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2×2 cm”.