Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to be arrested in money laundering case?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines after her picture with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar went viral on the internet. Now it seems the actress has landed in trouble.

The latest reports claim that she is likely to be arrested.

Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from leaving the country at the Mumbai international airport on Sunday. The actor was to travel to Dubai for a show.

She was stopped at the international airport in Mumbai on Sunday after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the Enforcement

Directorate against her. She was detained briefly before she was allowed to go. She was let go after brief questioning and has been informed that she has to appear before the probe agency in Delhi.

The ED will issue fresh summons to her for appearing at the Delhi office today.

This is in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money laundering case.