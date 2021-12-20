Couple among three killed as car rams tree

Chennai: Three people, including a couple, were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree near the Cuddalore SIPCOT early today.

Reports received here said the deceased were identified as Ram Nadar (65), his wife Lalitha (58) and the car driver Kothandam (50).

The couple was coming to Chennai for medical treatment when the mishap occurred at around 5 am after the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tree.

While Lalitha died on the spot, Ram Nadar and Kothandam succumbed to injuries in the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.