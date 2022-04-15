Oh My Dog: Three cheers for Arun Vijay

Prime Video recently launched the trailer of its much-awaited family entertainer Oh My Dog that releases this summer, 21 April. Apart from promising a feel-good tale about a pup and kid, the film boasts of many firsts! Oh My Dog is writer-director Sarov Shanmugam’s first directorial venture, the film brings together 3 generation of actors from a family – veteran actor Vijay Kumar, his son Arun Vijay and his grandson Arnav Vijay, who makes his acting debut. They portray their off-screen relationship grandfather, father, and son, on-screen too.

When asked Arun Vijay about sharing screen space with his father and son for the first time in his forthcoming film, the actor said ‘It’s a blessing. This is the first time when something like this is happening in the Tamil industry! I have worked with my Dad in the past, but this is different. It’s extremely special for Arnav as his debut is with his dad and granddad, and that is something that we will never forget.

Giving a peek into the experience shooting together with his son and father, It was wonderful because we rarely get to spend quality time together because my dad and I are busy. Also, by the time I am home, Arnav goes to bed hit the bed. So, we don’t spend so much time together, said Arun and continued, Thanks to Sarov for making this happen.

I cherish all those beautiful memories, spent with my father and Arnav while filming in Ooty. I also got to see the unique bond between my father and Arnav. Arnav would never hesitate to ask questions to his grandfather, I never questioned my Dad. Granddads are very lenient with their grandchildren! Arnav had the liberty with my Dad, which I didn’t have. They behave very differently.

A must-watch for every kid and pet lover, Oh My Dog is a heartwarming tale about Arjun (Arnav) and his puppy Simba, their love and affection for each other. Arjun meets Simba as he saves him and then raises him as his own. The movie further moves ahead as Arjun and Simba course through obstacles and eventually find their way to everyone’s hearts around them.

Oh My Dog is produced by Jyotika-Suriya, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S. R. Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies; music composed by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.

Don’t miss this paw-some ride with Oh My Dog this summer! The family entertainer is set for an exclusive global premiere in Tamil and Telugu on Prime Video across India and over 240 countries and territories on 21 April.