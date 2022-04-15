RGV joins hands with Isha Koppikar

Ramgopal Varma and Isha Koppikar are back together after 10 years for MX Original Series, Dhahanam. An action- packed web series, Dhahanam was released on MX Player on 14 April.

The MX Original series stars Isha Koppikar, Naina Ganguly, Abhishek Duhan, Abhilash Chaudhary, Sayaji Shinde, Ashwatkanth Sharma, Parvathy Arun and Pradeep Rawat among others.

Isha Koppikar once again adorns the cop avatar. Her character Anjana Sinha works hard to find culprits and brings peace to the chaotic hinterland village, and she is also the sutradhar of the series.

Actress Naina Ganguly who plays the role of Pavani, has worked in many Bengali and South films and has shown immense versatility as she plays the revenge-seeking Naxalite in Dhahanam.

Talking about the show, producer Ramgopal Varma said, ‘I’m pleased to announce my first OTT series with MX Player, Dhahanam. The story runs in a grey area between two contradictory quotes, ‘An eye for an eye will only succeed in making the whole world blind’ said by Mahatma Gandhi, and ‘Revenge is the purest emotion,’ as quoted in Mahabharata. Dhahanam tells not a story of just revenge, but the story of a circle of revenge.

It’s not a crime thriller but it’s about thrilling crimes which are designed to create an adrenaline pumping exhilaration. With this show, we have not gone one extra mile, but went many miles ahead with intense method actors living in their roles to do justice to the story’s violent demands. Our entire team is eagerly waiting to see the audience’s reaction.’

Commenting on her daring and dynamic avatar, Isha Koppikar said, ‘It’s a proud feeling to be able to don the uniform on screen. It comes with a great sense of responsibility and belief. The officers in uniform work tirelessly every day and face a great number of challenges so we all can be safe and at ease.

I appreciate all the hard work they put in, and for that I am grateful for them and to be able to portray them on screen. Having said that, I am excited to play Anjana Sinha in Dhahanam who works hard to find culprits and brings peace to the chaotic hinterland village.

This role really brought out the best in me as an actor and a woman and am thrilled to be associated with Ramgopal Varma’s project.’