Get ready to watch Anantham in Zee5

Zee5 bringing an original Tamil web series titled Anantham. The film stars Prakash Raj in the main lead role as Ananth, directed by Priya V.

It will be an 8 episodes web series, that tells the story of a home Anantham that sheltered many families and explores the connection & emotions of the family members with their family home.

Priya V along with the direction also co-wrote the screenplay with Raghav Mirtad, Preetha Jayaraman & Reema Ravichandran.

Prakash Raj starrer series is all set to be premiered on the streaming platform Zee5 on 22 April.

Apart from Prakash Raj, who is playing the estranged son Ananth, Aravinth Sunder, Sampath, Vivek Prasanna, Vinod Kishan, John Vijay, Vivek Rajgopal, Indraja, Samyukta, Anjali Rao, and Mirna Menon will also be seen playing pivotal roles.