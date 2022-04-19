YALL: Mind over music

YAALL Fest, maajja’s online global festival qas premiered on YouTube and on popular music channel Vjay Music over April 14 and 15.

The global platform for brought together over 34 artists that includes names from the Tamil film industry alongside up-and-coming Indian and global talent – curateda nd chosen by co-founder Rahman himself – for the YAALL Fest. It is the brainchild of a trio of Canadian entrepreneurs – Noel Kirthiraj, Sen Sachi and Prasana Balachandran – along with Rahman.

The objective of YAALL was to bring together independent artists from around the world to create au cultural renaissance in South India for independent music, first with a digital edition.

Leading the event was legendary music directors Rahman and Santhosh Narayanan, singers like Shashaa Tirupati, Pravin Saivi, Sakthi Amaran, Maalavika Sundar, TeeJay, Sathyaprakash, music producers Sean Roldan, Leon James,Tenma, artists Keba Jeremiah, Mugen Rao, Siennor, Aalap Raju, The Casteless Collective and, bands like Oorka and Staccato from Chennai.

Alongside these names were artists from around the world like ShanVincent de Paul, Navz-47, Two’s A Company, Cartel Madras, Magisha, Sarika Navanathn, n X t Duo and AllMixedUp (AMU) from Toronto; SATTHIA and Yung Raja from Singapore, R&B songstress Pritt, multi-disciplinary producer, songwriter and artistS.A.M and Tha Mystro from the UK, hip-hop collective FSProd and CLEO VII from Switzerland, superstar performer Mugen Rao and singer RK Arvin from Malaysia, Los-Angeles-based artist Suvi and singer-songwriter Rolex Rasathy from New York as well as criticallya cclaimed vocalist Ganavya, among others.