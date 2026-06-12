Sigma Style song from Jason Sanjay’s Sigma crosses 5 mn views

The vibrant and high-energy ‘Sigma Style’ song from Sigma, directed by debutant Jason Sanjay, has gone viral, crossing over 5 million views within a short span of its release. The film, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, has been generating strong buzz ever since its announcement.

Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, Sigma is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 31. The project has been widely discussed in both film and trade circles, with expectations continuing to rise as promotional content rolls out.

The recently released ‘Sigma Style’ track has further amplified the excitement. Packed with colourful visuals and a celebratory tone, the song has struck a chord with youth and music lovers alike. Sundeep Kishan’s energetic screen presence, combined with Faria Abdullah’s fusion dance blending classical and western styles, has become a major talking point. Adding to the appeal is Jason Sanjay’s stylish appearance in the song, which has further drawn attention online.

The track’s catchy music, composed by Thaman S, along with its slick visuals, has helped it gain traction across Tamil and Telugu audiences. The song’s success is seen as a strong boost to the film’s pre-release momentum.

The makers are expected to unveil the audio launch and trailer in the coming days, building further anticipation ahead of the release.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, the film also stars Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Dasan and Yog Japee in key roles.

The technical team includes cinematographer Krishnan Vasanth, editor Praveen K.L., and VFX supervisor Hariharasudhan, with audio rights secured by Saregama.