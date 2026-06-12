Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Seyon’ unit wraps up first schedule

The makers of director Sivakumar Murugesan’s eagerly awaited film, ‘Seyon’, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, have now announced that the unit has wrapped up the film’s first schedule of shooting.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to announce the completion of the first schedule.

The film, which is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media, features actress Baghyashrii Borse as the female lead.

Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, this project will mark the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The film has cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar and editing by San Lokesh. Art direction for the film is by R K Nagu while Keerthy Sampath and Joshua Maxwell are its costume designers.