DK, VCK, Communist cadres show black flag to TN Governor

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor RN Ravi was greeted with black flags during his visit to Mayiladuthurai today. Protesters from Dravidar Kazhagam, VCK and Communist parties waved black flags and raised slogans against the Governor for delay in forwarding the anti-NEET Bill to the President.

Despite the deployment of a substantial police force, the group of protesters raised slogans and waved black flags against the Governor en route his visit to Sri Abhirami Amirtha Kadeswarar Thirukadaiyur temple at Dharmapuram Adheenam math. Some threw black flags on the road. The protesters were later detained by police officials.

Ravi visited the Dharmapuram Adhinam Madam, a savaite monastic institution in Mayiladuthurai today. He also participated in the various events organised in the Dharmapuram Adhinam today.