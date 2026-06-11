CPI announces exit from DMK alliance in TN

Coimbatore, June 11:

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced its decision to withdraw from the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, citing the current political situation.

State Secretary R. Veerapandian, addressing the media in Coimbatore, said the party could no longer continue in the alliance and that the decision was taken after consultations held over the past two days.

He added that parties such as DMK, AIADMK and TVK are democratic in nature.

The CPI, which has been extending unconditional support to the TVK-led government, confirmed its exit from the DMK alliance.

Notably, following the Assembly election results, the Congress, CPI(M), and CPI have all distanced themselves from the DMK-led front.