Minor fire breaks out at TN House where CM Vijay stayed

New Delhi, June 11:

A minor fire incident was reported at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where Chief Minister Vijay had been staying during his visit to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting.

The fire broke out in the dining area, causing brief panic due to smoke, but was quickly brought under control with no major damage.

CM Vijay had arrived in Delhi a day earlier and met the President, Vice President, and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He also met CPI General Secretary D. Raja and thanked leaders for their support.

The 11th NITI Aayog Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre with participation from Chief Ministers across the country.

Officials said the fire occurred shortly after the Chief Minister had left the premises, and prompt action by security personnel ensured that the situation did not escalate. All those present in the dining hall were safely evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities have initiated a preliminary inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire, while officials confirmed that normalcy was restored within a short time and there was no disruption to the Chief Minister’s official schedule.