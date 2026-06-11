Heavy rain likely in 15 districts as SW monsoon advances

Chennai, June 11:

With conditions turning favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon, heavy rainfall is expected in more than 15 districts of Tamil Nadu over the next three to four days starting Thursday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The weather office has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph across several districts, including Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Theni, Dindigul, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai. A gradual drop in maximum temperatures is also expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from June 11 to 14.

Chennai is likely to experience hot and humid conditions, with chances of light to moderate rain during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, Oothu in Tirunelveli recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm in the last 24 hours, while the city registered a maximum temperature of 40.7°C on Wednesday.