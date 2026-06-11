SETC to shift fully to online ticketing for long-distance buses

Chennai, June 11:

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) is planning to introduce a fully online ticketing system for its long-distance buses, eliminating the current practice of issuing tickets directly through conductors based on seat availability.

SETC operates over 1,200 long-distance buses, including AC, semi-sleeper, and sleeper services. At present, passengers can book tickets online or purchase them onboard. Under the proposed system, all seats will be filled through advance reservations, either via the official website, mobile app, or reservation counters at bus stations.

Transport officials said the move aims to improve efficiency and transparency, with plans to upgrade the online booking platform to provide real-time seat availability. The system is also expected to reduce last-minute rush, especially during weekends and festival seasons.

An official announcement is expected soon. However, TNSTC’s regular mofussil bus services will continue to allow travel without prior reservation.