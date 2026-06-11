Chennai Corpn council meeting on June 24

Chennai, Jine 11:

The Chennai Corporation Council meeting, which is usually held every month, will convene on June 24 after a gap of three months.

The last meeting was held in February, during which the financial statement was presented. However, no meetings took place in May following the formation of the new government.

The delay had sparked discussions, with reports suggesting that the meeting was not conducted due to the absence of approval from the new administration.

It also came amid controversy over the Mayor and Deputy Mayor not meeting Chief Minister Joseph Vijay after the new government assumed office.

Meanwhile, in Chennai district, the ruling party secured victory in 14 out of 16 Assembly constituencies. The upcoming meeting is expected to address key civic issues pending over the past few months.