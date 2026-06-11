‘Singappenn’ special task force intensifies patrols across city

Chennai, June 11:

The ‘Singappenn’ Special Task Force, launched by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on June 9 at Egmore’s Rajarathinam Stadium, has begun intensive patrols and awareness drives across Chennai to enhance safety for women and children.

Operating under the supervision of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Dr. A. Amalraj, the unit functions across four zones with designated Assistant Commissioners as nodal officers. Teams comprising women police personnel are actively monitoring public spaces and responding swiftly to complaints.

The task force is focusing on high-footfall areas such as bus stops, railway stations, malls, educational institutions, workplaces, parks, and Marina Beach. Identified hotspots are being closely monitored to prevent crimes, while regular morning and evening patrols are ensuring the safety of students and working women.

Special emphasis is being placed on locations where women and children are most vulnerable, including school and college zones and major transit points. Officials said preventive measures are being strengthened by identifying sensitive areas and deploying additional personnel to deter any untoward incidents.

In addition to surveillance, the teams are engaging directly with the public, especially young women and students, by offering guidance on safety practices and emergency response. Awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly to build confidence among women and encourage them to report incidents without hesitation.

Police officials stated that the task force operates on a daily rotational basis from morning till night, ensuring continuous monitoring across the city. Quick response mechanisms have been put in place to address distress calls and complaints promptly, reinforcing trust in the system.

Authorities added that the initiative is aimed at creating a secure and fear-free environment for women in Chennai, while also strengthening community policing through visibility, accessibility, and proactive engagement.