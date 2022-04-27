Custodial death: OPS wants CBI probe, CM announces solatium

Chennai: Assuring that justice would be rendered to the 25-year-old custodial death victim, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family.
Vignesh had died in police custody at the Secretariat Colony station
in the city last week the State government had ordered a CB-CID probe
into it, even as O Panneerselvam, Deputy Leader the Opposition and
coordinator of AIADMK, demanded a CBI probe into it, apart from a
solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family and a government job to one of
his family members on compassionate grounds.
Replying to a Special Call Attention motion given notice of by Leader
of the Opposition Edappadi K.Palaniswami (AIADMK) and floor leaders
of various parties in the State Assembly, Stalin said DMK had always
been firm in its stand that custodial deaths should be thoroughly
investigated and the human rights of all people would be protected
in the State.
He said an assistance of Rs ten lakh would be provided irrespective of
the outcome of the inquiry being conducted into the incident.
The State government would also bear the medical expenses of another
victim Suresh, who was picked up along with Vignesh, and had been
undergoing treatment, he said.
Narrating the sequence of events, the Chief Minister said the duo were
sitting in an autorickshaw when they were searched by the police on
18 April.
As they found in possession of ganja and liquor bottles, they were asked
to come to the police station, Vignesh refused and also tried to attack the
police with a dagger, he said.
He said investigations revealed that 11 cases were pending against Suresh
and two had been registered against Vignesh.
Breakfast was provided to
both of them the next day morning after which Vignesh developed epilepsy
and was rushed to Kilpauk Government Hospital, where he was declared
brought dead by the doctors.