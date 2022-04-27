Custodial death: OPS wants CBI probe, CM announces solatium

Chennai: Assuring that justice would be rendered to the 25-year-old custodial death victim, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

Vignesh had died in police custody at the Secretariat Colony station

in the city last week the State government had ordered a CB-CID probe

into it, even as O Panneerselvam, Deputy Leader the Opposition and

coordinator of AIADMK, demanded a CBI probe into it, apart from a

solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family and a government job to one of

his family members on compassionate grounds.

Replying to a Special Call Attention motion given notice of by Leader

of the Opposition Edappadi K.Palaniswami (AIADMK) and floor leaders

of various parties in the State Assembly, Stalin said DMK had always

been firm in its stand that custodial deaths should be thoroughly

investigated and the human rights of all people would be protected

in the State.

He said an assistance of Rs ten lakh would be provided irrespective of

the outcome of the inquiry being conducted into the incident.

The State government would also bear the medical expenses of another

victim Suresh, who was picked up along with Vignesh, and had been

undergoing treatment, he said.

Narrating the sequence of events, the Chief Minister said the duo were

sitting in an autorickshaw when they were searched by the police on

18 April.

As they found in possession of ganja and liquor bottles, they were asked

to come to the police station, Vignesh refused and also tried to attack the

police with a dagger, he said.

He said investigations revealed that 11 cases were pending against Suresh

and two had been registered against Vignesh.

Breakfast was provided to

both of them the next day morning after which Vignesh developed epilepsy

and was rushed to Kilpauk Government Hospital, where he was declared

brought dead by the doctors.