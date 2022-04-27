Train services restored to normalcy at Beach platform

Chennai: Consequent to the EMU mishap at Chennai Beach station Sunday, the two derailed coaches of the train that bumped on Platform No.1 have been removed. The platform has been restored for train operations, the Southern Railway has said.

‘Earlier, DRM Ganesh and officers team inspected the accident site and directed the team of officials and technical crew to swiftly carry out the restoration works. The team of officials worked round the clock. The first coach leading wheel ramped over the platform 1 end and the leading bogie got buried. Instead of re-railing using a crane, steel sleepers were buried under the ramped up wheels and loco was used to pull to bring the elevated unit to rail level. This difficult task was achieved by using an innovative method of pulling by loco,’ it said.

It may be noted that there was no injury to passengers or any railway officials in the mishap. Train services also were operated from other platforms of Chennai Beach as per schedule. A high-level probe has been launched.