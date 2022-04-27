IIT-M celebrates 63rd Institute Day

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday celebrated its 63rd Institute Day.

The prestigious institute has achieved many milestones in the past six decades

and has contributed immensely to the technological, economical, and societal

development of the nation.

Most remarkably, IIT Madras once again swept the top honours in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is the Number-1 institute in both ‘Overall’ category for three consecutive years and Number 1 in ‘ Engineering’ Category for six consecutive years from 2016 to 2021 in the said Rankings.

In the recently-added category of ‘Research Institutions’ in 2021, IIT Madras was ranked Number 2 in the country.

Moreover, the Institute was adjudged the ‘Top Innovative Institution ‘ in the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovative Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Addressing the Celebrations, Lakshmi Narayanan, former vice chairman, Cognizant Technologies said, ‘IIT Madras has created innovative platforms like NPTEL that are benefiting the community.

The Institute has also pioneered upskilling of virtual education and has introduced a virtual B Sc degree programme on Programming and Data Science. ‘He also bestowed ‘Institute Research and Development Awards’ to junior-level and

mid-career faculty members. He presented the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, former Director, and Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras.

Delivering the presidential address, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, ‘I am very happy to announce that the pandemic did not stop IIT Madras from its growth – be it the number of research, consultancy and Corporate Social Responsibility projects that were executed; the placements and internships, as well as the number of patents that have been filed. The IIT Madras Alumni have supported the Institute tremendously.’