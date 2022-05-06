Mental health tips for kin of kidney patients

Chennai : Kidney patients, in their day-to-day life, face several challenges. Along with them, their families too are at a risk of mental health issues, say experts. Many also witness restless periods of sleep, significant weight change, loss of appetite, reduced ability to think or concentrate, etc.

Dr Suresh Sankar, a leading nephrologist associated with NephroPlus, says, ‘patients are often observed dealing with mental health disorders such as difficulty coping, depression, and anxiety. A combination of behavioral and biological factors are underlying reasons for such disorders. Other factors such as adverse health behaviors, inadequate social support, hormonal disturbances, and inflammation influence the risk of poor mental health in CKD patients.’

Talking about how significant is mental health in chronic disease management, he said, ‘addressing the mental health issues of patients plays an important role in successful chronic disease management. Though, it also depends on the cause, severity of kidney disease, and other coexisting medical conditions. In mild CKD, with no existing conditions, most patients may cope well. In the elderly, when CKD coexists with other health conditions, suboptimal care support could be a trigger for depression. According to studies from the developed world, about 20 -25 per cent of patients with CKD report depression.’

Giving some tips, he said, ‘the first step is self-recognition of symptoms of mental distress and seeking help. Family and caregivers provide the first cushion support. It is best that the patient continues to work or engage in home activities. It is a motivation for compliance to medication therapy and dietary modifications. All of the above leads to a more positive health outcome.’

Talking about steps to be followed by family members of chronic kidney patients, he said, ‘family members need to be aware that patients can suffer from mental distress, anxiety, and depression as an impact of CKD. It is important to understand the health implications of CKD which is based on the cause and severity of CKD to help them. You can pose to play an active role as a facilitator of care by accompanying the patients to clinic visits, and clarifying with the care provider the treatment plan and expected health outcome.’