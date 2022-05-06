TN govt will compensate for land acquisition by NLC after consulting CM

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will take steps to provide

compensation and permanent employees to the families for those whose lands were acquired for the PSU Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited’s (NLCIL) Mine-III after consulting Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Replying to Special Call Attention Motion give notice by leaders of various

political parties in the State Assembly, seeking fair compensation and permanent

employment for families whose lands in Cuddalore district are to be acquired

by the NLC, Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan gave an assurance in this regard.

The Minister said the Chief Minister would be consulted on this issue to ensure that those affected get appropriate compensation for the lands that were to be acquired.

On concerns raised by members that workers from Tamil Nadu were not being

employed in the mine, he said NLC was under the control of the Union government, which had framed its own recruitment policy.

However, he said it was regrettable that workers from the State were not being

employed.