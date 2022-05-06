Pvt tuition teacher awarded one yr RI in POCSO case involving boy student

Chennai: The Special Court for POCSO cases on Thursday convicted

and sentenced a private tuition teacher to one year jail term for sexual assault

on his boy student in a a case 2018 case in the city.

The 42-year-old accused from Perambur was convicted after trial and was also

imposed a fine of Re 25,000 along with the jail term.

The accused was arrested in 2018 by Sembium All Women Police on the charges

of sexual assault on a boy student based on a complaint by the victim’s father.

He was arrested under Pocso Act subsequently.