Over 200 nursing graduates pass out

Chennai : SI Kalyani College of Nursing and College of Allied Health Sciences celebrated its lamp lighting and graduation ceremony in the hospital premises Thursday.

According to a press note, 208 graduates of nursing and 30 of Allied Health Science courses received their graduation.181 Freshers of nursing and 60 of Allied Health Science courses were inducted to their profession.

‘Followed by the lamp lighting, the nursing students dedicated themselves to their noble profession of Nursing by taking the Florence Nightingale Pledge.

The Guest of honour for the ceremony was Dr J George Stephen, Bishop of CSI Madras Diocese. The chief guest for the occasion was Helena Meurial Hilkiah, Secretary, BNENL, CMAI (South India Branch),’ it added.