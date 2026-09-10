Trump Says Iran War Will End ‘Immediately’ After US Midterm Votes

Washington, Sept 10:

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believes the Iran war will end “immediately” after the United States votes in midterm elections in November.

“I think the war will end immediately after the election” because Iran “can’t hold out any longer,” Trump told journalists, accusing Tehran of being “desperate to try and affect” the vote.

However, the Wall Street Journal quoted US officials saying that Trump’s top advisers are privately warning that the war could drag on through the remaining two years of his term.