28 days, 178 hours: Key takeaways from Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget Session

Chennai, Sept 10:

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s 2026-27 Budget Session concluded after 28 days, with the House functioning for a total of 178 hours and 31 minutes, according to the final details released after the session.

The session saw 1,117 new announcements from 51 departments, including 17 major announcements made by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay under Rule 110. The Assembly passed 13 Bills and adopted eight resolutions during the session.

Members raised 14,399 questions, including 3,455 starred questions. Question Hour was held for five days. The House also received 929 Calling Attention motions, of which 253 were admitted and seven were taken up for discussion. There were also 4,066 cut motions and 45 special attention motions.

The demands for grants were discussed for 15 days, covering various departments. The session also witnessed major debates on law and order, welfare schemes, infrastructure and governance, besides sharp exchanges between the ruling TVK and Opposition DMK.

The session also recorded a high number of visitors, with 32,055 people witnessing the proceedings, including 27,642 men and 4,413 women. The Assembly Speaker announced that live sign-language interpretation would be provided along with proceedings from the next session.