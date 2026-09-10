Stalin releases a video , Asks CM Vijay – ‘Have you forgotten what you told me?’

Chennai, Sept 10:

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released a video recalling the atrocities he and other party members allegedly faced during the Emergency when they were arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

In a post on X accompanying the video, Stalin addressed Chief Minister Vijay and asked, “Have you forgotten what you told me when you asked me to meet you at home?” He recalled that he was subjected to severe hardships in prison after being arrested under MISA.

Stalin said his party colleague Chittibabu died after being assaulted by prison officials and claimed that his own jawbone was fractured in the attack. “Fighting and facing the consequences is not new to us,” he said, adding that no one could change history by making disparaging remarks about him.

Stalin also asked Vijay to visit the Tamil Nadu Assembly library and read about his political struggles if he had any doubts about his past. He accused the Chief Minister of making incorrect statements about the Sarkaria Commission and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Referring to Enforcement Directorate cases, Stalin claimed that 95 per cent of the cases in which the agency had made allegations ended without the charges being proved and the accused being acquitted or discharged. He further alleged that the agency was often used for political vendetta.