New Secretariat at Pattinapakkam gets key approvals

Chennai, Sept 10:

The proposed new Tamil Nadu Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam in Chennai has received approvals from the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Chennai District Collector.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had announced during the recent Assembly Budget session that a new Secretariat and office complex would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore under Rule 110. The proposed complex is intended to serve as the State’s new administrative centre.

The project is planned on 26.36 acres of land. Of this, 21.37 acres belong to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, 0.93 acres belong to the Greater Chennai Corporation and about 1.20 acres are classified as land for which there are no Revenue Department records.

The clearances from the Corporation, Housing Board and District Collector are significant as the proposed site involves land under different ownership and administrative jurisdictions. The approvals pave the way for the government to proceed with the project at Pattinapakkam.

However, the proposal has faced opposition from fishermen and residents of Pattinapakkam. They have expressed concern that the construction of the Secretariat would increase traffic and congestion in an area that already faces space constraints. Fishermen have also voiced fears that the project could affect their livelihood.