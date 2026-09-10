CM Vijay to leave for London tonight on first official foreign trip

Chennai, Sept 10:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay will leave Chennai for London on Thursday night on his first official foreign trip after assuming office.

Vijay will depart from Chennai airport at around 10 pm on a passenger flight to Dubai and proceed to London from there on Friday.

During his visit, he is scheduled to participate in an investors’ meeting and hold discussions with representatives of various companies and investors. He will invite them to invest and set up industries in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to Chennai on September 17 after completing his London visit. He will leave London on the night of September 16 and travel via Dubai.

The Tamil Nadu government has set a target of transforming the State into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. The government has also stated that, during its first 100 days in office, the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet resulted in MoUs with 104 companies, attracting investments worth ₹1,02,514 crore and creating employment opportunities for 1,21,788 people.

Vijay’s London visit is therefore being seen as an important step in the government’s efforts to attract further investments to Tamil Nadu.